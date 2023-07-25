Lyon County Republicans Meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 8 in the Lyon County Courthouse Annex. The guest speaker will be data scientist Earl Glynn who will be speaking about “dark money” and how it affects campaigns.
For more information, please contact Chairman Larry Ellis 620-412-7671.
Creatures of the Night
Join the Prophet Aquatic Research and Outreach Center for an evening full of wonder as you use your senses to discover what creatures come out at night. There will be an evening hike/adventure, a tent set up to read stories about nocturnal animals, an insect viewing station, and fun crafts for everyone to enjoy, and s’more roasting by the fire! Recommended for all ages. The program is free, but preregistration is required. Register online at https://tockify.com/htv.calendar/detail/1162/1690678800000.
City meet and greet
Meet the city manager at the Emporia Zoo from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Aug. 19, during the Zoo Olympics.
How long can you stand like a flamingo? Join them for this family fun adventure at the zoo to learn about the animals and how your skills match up with theirs.
Kicks 4 Kids
The Grace United Methodist Church, located on South Avenue between State and Neosho streets, will again provide free back to school shoes for Emporia area children from 9 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29. No pre-registering is necessary and there is no income qualifying.
CareArc will provide free dental fluoride treatments from 9 a.m. - noon, and the Emporia Lions Club will provide free eye screenings. Grace Church health and wellness will provide free family health kits while supplies last.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
World Series Youth Rally
The New Life Christian Church, located at 1505 Road 175, is hosting a World Series Youth Rally for students in grades 5 - 12 from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Aug. 19.
This is a free event full of worship, fellowship and fun activities centered around Jesus and baseball. For more information, call 620-342-1144. Email nlccoe@nlccoe.com or register online at nlccoe.com under the special events tab.
Closed for maintenance
The Emporia Public Library will be closed for scheduled maintenance from Aug. 17 - 18. The book drops in the parking lot will remain open for returns and the free WiFi access outside will remain available from the parking lot 24/7.
Rummage and bake sale
St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave., will host a rummage and bake sale from 9 a.m. - 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, and 8 a.m. - 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Items include furniture, dishes, cookie jars, some antiques, linens, books, children’s toys and books, lots of Christmas plus other holiday decorations, clothes for all ages, luggage, office supplies, outside garden items, many other items.
St. Joseph BBQ fundraiser
Tickets now available for Olpe St. Joseph Church’s 53rd annual BBQ, to be held Sunday, Sept. 3, at Hoeltings’ Grove in Olpe.
Doors open at 5 p.m. Your $40 ticket includes beer/setups from 5 p.m. - midnight, a delicious BBQ beef meal, and dancing to live band “Prairie Smoke” from 8 p.m. - midnight.
There will also be a live auction of several “big and exciting” items. This will take place during a dance break. The donor board is displayed at the bbq and all year on church grounds. Become a part of that this year by sponsoring at one of these levels: BRONZE - $40-79, SILVER - $80-159, GOLD - $160-249, PLATINUM - $250-399, DIAMOND - $400 and over. Ticket sales will be limited, so get your tickets now.
For tickets or more information, or to be included on the donor board, please call or text 620-343-0321. You must be 21 to attend. Proceeds benefit the Parish Life Programs.
Comedy show for Shiloh House of Hope
Brad Stine — known as “God’s comic” — will perform at the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m. Aug. 4, for a show to benefit Shiloh House of Hope. Tickets are $20.
For tickets, call Dianne at 620-757-1390.
USD 253 free summer meals
Children ages one to 18 are eligible for free summer meals Monday - Friday, through July 28. Children must be present to pick up meals. Meals can be picked up between 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Walnut and William Allen White Elementary. For questions, call the Food Service Department at 620-341-2382.
Celebrities in Disguise III
Come out and see six local celebrities compete in two rounds of competition to benefit Beacon For Hope Suicide Prevention and Emporia Pride activities. Event has been moved to 7 - 9 p.m. Sept. 9, at the Emporia Granada Theatre.
Be a Civic Superstar seminar series
The Emporia Public Library is hosting a seminar series on civic engagement.
The schedule is:
July 31, 6:30 p.m. Community Engagement Casey Woods, director of Emporia Main Street, will explain how to make a difference in your community.
Crispito fundraiser
Neosho Rapids PTO will host a crispitos fundraiser from 5 - 8 p.m. Aug. 4, at the Hartford Community Building. Proceeds fund school supplies for Neosho Rapids students for the 2023-24 school year. The meal includes two crispitos with cheese on the side, homemade rice and beans, dessert, for a free-will donation. Dine-in or carryout. Call or text Kendra Amos at 970-630-1830 or Jenny Barber at 620-344-0120 with questions.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a support group that is designed to help individuals recover from the pain of separation and divorce. There are three parts to Divorce Care — Video, Group Discussion, and a Workbook. The cost of the workbook is $20 with scholarships available upon request to defer the cost. We will be meeting from 6 - 8 p.m. Sundays from Aug. 13. - Nov. 5, at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register visit https://www.nlccoe.com/divorce-care/ or call 620-340-5330.
