Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:26 a.m.
Traffic stop, 800 E. 6th Ave., 9:46 a.m.
Possession of marijuana, location redacted, 9:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1200 Merchant St., 11:31 a.m.
Juvenile runaway, location redacted, 5:08 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1700 Graphic Arts Rd., 5:39 p.m.
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 5:54 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic – DUI, location redacted, 2:25 a.m.
Communications offense, 1500 W. South Ave., 9:45 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. & Lakeview St., 1:45 p.m.
Violate PFA/PFS, location redacted, 2:44 p.m.
Aggravated assault, location redacted, 3:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, 100 E. 4th Ave., 6:18 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. &Albert St., 1:06 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 9th Ave. & Commercial St., 2:07 a.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:19 a.m.
Battery, location redacted, 12:00 p.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50, Brownell, 1:44 p.m.
Criminal threat, 800 Market St., 3:33 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 5:10 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 100 Sylvan St., 6:40 p.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Medical - electrocution, 800 Road 130, 12:01 p.m.
Littering, 1400 S. Weaver St., 8:00 p.m.
Official misconduct, 400 Mechanic St., 8:13 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, E. 6th Ave. & Mechanic St., 1:07 a.m.
Traffic stop, 2700 Road L, 7:09 a.m.
Abandoned vehicle, E. 1st Ave. & Mechanic St., 10:21 p.m.
Sunday
Suspicious person, location redacted, 4:44 a.m.
Dangerous animal, 1700 Road 30, 10:40 a.m.
Agency assist, location redacted, 11:31 p.m.
Monday
Welfare check, location redacted, 1:24 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Theft, 1600 Wheeler St., 3:49 p.m.
Fraud, 900 Thompson St., 5:49 p.m.
Criminal damage, 200 East St., 7:16 p.m.
Saturday
Theft, 1800 Merchant St., 12:31 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1500 W. South Ave., 8:49 a.m.
Theft, 100 E. Logan Ave., 9:09 a.m.
Fraud, 200 S. Constitution St., 2:48 p.m.
Theft, 2300 Industrial Rd., 4:09 p.m.
Sunday
Criminal damage, 600 Neosho St., 2:19 a.m.
Criminal damage, 1400 Luther St., 1:29 p.m.
Theft, 700 E. 12th Ave., 5:33 p.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Theft, location redacted, 11:35 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.