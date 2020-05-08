morning.jpg

Good morning! After a wintry start to the day, highs should touch 60s by mid-afternoon. Moderate winds should be expected throughout most of the day.

Our top stories from yesterday:

USD 253 sets sights for June graduation ceremony -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3f658bd0-8fdd-11ea-8518-c70c32d0f92d.html

Emporia Animal Shelter restarts adoptions -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_3085a874-8ff7-11ea-8aa5-0f273694dd4a.html

Three percent of Lyon County has now been tested for COVID-19 -

http://www.emporiagazette.com/free/article_5cb0d826-909a-11ea-9b46-9b322692dc0d.html

Top national news:

Jobless rate spikes to 14.7%, highest since Great Depression -

https://apnews.com/623da121a91a4951b3bcde201a46120d

Father, son charged with killing black man Ahmaud Arbery -

https://apnews.com/b1abc55058e7e6aa8cf8f8084681097e

Your uplifting story for today:

Kroger buys and redirects dairy farmers’ surplus milk to Feeding America food banks -

https://www.foodnavigator-usa.com/Article/2020/05/01/Kroger-buys-and-redirects-dairy-farmers-surplus-milk-to-Feeding-America-food-banks

