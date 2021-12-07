Letters to Santa
Every year the Emporia Recreation Center coordinates with Santa’s elves to host an official North Pole mailbox. This magical mailbox sends letters straight to Santa for review and he will write you back. Now through 8 a.m. Dec. 17, parents can contact the ERC to request a special letter from Santa or your child can place a letter in the magical mailbox for Santa. Form letters are available at the ERC office for pick-up.
Cookies for Claus
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary invites the community to enjoy cookies, brownies, snacks and more. The event is 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the hospital. Enter through Entrance F.
Proceeds benefit the Volunteer Scholarship Program.
Live Drive-Thru Nativity
The Emporia First Church of the Nazarene, 2931 W. 24th Ave., invites the community to a live drive-thru nativity from 6 - 9 p.m. Dec. 17 - 18. Experience a night in Bethlehem by driving thru scenes of Bethlehem, see the shepherds and sheep as you journey to the stable to the kings and their camels, as we all celebrate the birth of the newborn king. Jesus. Cookies and hot chocolate provided. A gift will be given to the first 250 cars.
Canned goods received will benefit the Salvation Army.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. Dec 11 at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Red Stocking Breakfast Saturday
The KCSL Red Stocking Breakfast is Saturday, 7:30 - 10:30 a.m. at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 18th Ave. In addition to a hot, all-once-can eat breakfast buffet and celebrity servers, browse a spectacular silent auction and purchase raffle tickets for a special Christmas surprise.
Children age 10 and under eat free and this family-friendly event is $12 in advance or $15 at the door. Tickets are at each Lyon County State Bank location or at www.kcsl.org.
Complete the back of the ticket to be entered in a state-wide opportunity for autographed Patrick Mahomes merchandise. Support Emporia’s Healthy Families program.
Coat drive
The Salvation Army will hold a second coat drive from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesday. Dec. 8. Families in need of a coat for the winter season should schedule an appointment by calling 620-342-3093 between Wednesday, Dec. 1 and Friday, Dec. 10.
Proof of income is not required, but you must show a photo ID. Family name, number in household and a Lyon County address will need to be provided.
Lyon County Republicans meet
Lyon County Republicans will meet at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St. A guest speaker will be present and they will share an evening of recognitions, activities and refreshments. Please bring finger foods to share.
Emporia Community Blood Drive
The next Emporia Community Blood Drive is noon - 6 p.m. Jan. 3 and 8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Jan. 4 at the Emporia Presbyterian Church West Campus, 1702 W. 15th Ave. Make your life-saving appointment by visiting www.redcrossblood.org, keyword: EMPORIA, or call 800-RED-CROSS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.