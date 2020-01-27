Embrace Church Emporia will hold its next clothing giveaway this weekend at its community building, 7 E. 4th Ave.
From 1 - 3 p.m. Saturday, the community is invited to come and look through the selection of gently used and new clothing and shoes. Items are available for men, women and children in a variety of sizes.
Everything is free and people can fill a bag with whatever they need.
For questions, call Pastor Mark Adams: 412-8863.
