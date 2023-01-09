Police
December 5, 2022
Theft by deception and giving a worthless check, 736 East 12th Avenue, Apartment 106, 9 a.m.
December 31, 2022
Theft, 2000 Industrial Road, 5:45 a.m.
January 1
Unlawful discharge of a firework, 300 block of West Fifth Avenue, 12:27 a.m.
Agency assist, 100 Commercial Street, 12:34 a.m.
Agency assist, 100 block of Mechanic Street, 6:30 p.m.
January 4
Theft by deception, 9 mechanic Street, 12:01 a.m.
January 5
Theft, 100 block of West 12th Avenue, 4:30 p.m.
January 6
Aggravated burglary, address redacted, 4:30 a.m.
Agency assist, 1206 Moonlight Circle Drive, Lot 4, 6:08 a.m.
Attempt to locate, 718 West Sixth Avenue, 8:26 a.m.
Theft, 707 South Commercial Street, 9:47 a.m.
Suspicious person, 816 Congress Street, 9:49 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, East Fourth Avenue and Commercial Street, 11:27 a.m.
Fraud, 9 Mechanic Street, 1:16 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – injury, 109 East Attendorn Street, Lot 3, Olpe, 1:27 p.m.
Theft - shoplifting, 520 Constitution Street, 3:28 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West 15th Avenue and Prairie Street, 6:37 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 4215 West U.S. 50, 9:44 p.m.
Traffic stop, 116 Commercial Street, 11:29 p.m.
January 7
Residential alarm, 2420 West 24th Avenue, 3:45 a.m.
Battery, 518 Mechanic Street, 6:41 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1427 Industrial Road, 11:29 a.m.
Theft, 803 Neosho Street, 1:29 p.m.
Animal Bite, 1201 West 12th Avenue, 12:29 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West Fifth Avenue and Lincoln Street, 6:50 p.m.
Theft, 1215 West Fifth Avenue, 7:41 p.m.
January 8
Motor vehicle accident – injury, 505 East Street, 7:15 a.m.
Structure fire, 1839 Merchant Street, Apartment 302, 8:33 a.m.
Criminal damage, 313 Union Street, 9:49 a.m.
Traffic stop, West Sixth Avenue and Garfield Street, 11:22 a.m.
Rape, details redacted
Structure fire, 106 Union Street, 4:57 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, details redacted (2 calls)
Sheriff
January 6
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West South Avenue and Prairie Street, 11:19 a.m.
Animal at large, 1410 Kansas Turnpike, Admire, 1:37 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – injury, 1330 Kansas Turnpike, Emporia, 2:57 p.m.
January 7
Citizen community contact, 425 Mechanic Street, Emporia, 10:58 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – injury, Road D and U.S. 56, 1:38 p.m.
Criminal threat, 425 Mechanic Street, 7:18 p.m.
January 8
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 2153 North K-99, Emporia, 12:52 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1340 Interstate 35, Emporia, 1:45 a.m.
Burglary, 404 Main Street, Americus, 5:56 a.m.
Dangerous/vicious animal, 1949 Road J, Emporia, 4:02 p.m.
Traffic stop, 2100 North K-99, Emporia, 5:54 p.m.
Abandoned vehicle, 3100 east 18th Avenue, Emporia, 8:24 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, Road 60 and Road X, Hartford, 10:55 p.m.
January 9
Structure fire, 251 Road 200, Emporia, 4:15 a.m.
