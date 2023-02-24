Beef and noodle dinner
St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Neosho Rapids Grade School multipurpose room, 240 N. Commercial St. The menu includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and a drink. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under.
There will also be a drawing for prizes. Get tickets at the door.
Church Women United World Day of Prayer
The Church Women United World Day of Prayer is 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 3, at First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., through the west door. Coffee and refreshments start at 9:30 a.m. with the program in the sanctuary starting at 10 a.m.
All area church women are invited. Choir practice is 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 2, and program practice is 10 a.m. Choir members are needed, so if you like to sing, please join them.
Sacred Heart Fish Fry
Sacred Heart Church will hold a fish fry from 4:30 - 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 24, at the Parish Hall. The menu includes fish or shrimp, Mac and cheese, French fries and hush puppies, cole slaw, dessert and beverage. Adults eat for $12 and children ages 10 and under are $5.
Model T Ford Club meets
The Model T Ford Club will meet 6:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the conference room of the Coffey County Library — Burlington on Highway 75. Pizza will be served. Please bring a dish to complement the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
For additional information, call Bud Redding at 785-733-2124.
Planning your next chapter
Estate planning attorney Larry Putnam will discuss “Planning your next chapter” at 2 p.m. March 1, at Grace United Methodist Church. Questions about wills, trusts, executors, beneficiaries, durable power of attorney, living wills and health care power of attorney will be answered. All are welcome to attend.
Divorce Care
Divorce Care is a program that is designed to help those who have experienced the trauma of a divorce, or those who are contemplating a divorce. The program will meets from 6 - 8 p.m. each Sunday between now - April 23, excluding Feb. 12 and April 9, at New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, Emporia. Registration is helpful, but not mandatory. To register, you can call 620-342-1144 or email nlccoe@nlccoe.com.
Donkey basketball fundraiser
The USD 252 Honor Flight program will hold a donkey basketball fundraiser at 6:30 p.m. March 20 at Hartford High School. Teams will be the Hartford Hot Shotz vs. the Olpe Jacks and the USD 252 Basket Hounds (staff) vs. Lyon County 1st Responders Shooting Stars.
Walking tacos will be served in addition to other concessions starting at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are sold by Honor Flight students and in the high school offices. Tickets are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Children ages 5 and under are free. All money raised goes toward the Honor Flight program.
Fried chicken dinner
The Lebo United Women of Faith will hold a fried chicken dinner at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, March 26, at the Lebo United Methodist Hall Fellowship Hall, 201 W. Fourth St. The menu includes two pieces of chicken, cheesy potatoes, green beans, rolls, salad and your choice of a homemade dessert.
Price is a suggested donation of $10 per plate. Dine-in or to-go options available.
EFOZ roundup
The 2023 EFOZ Roundup benefiting the David Traylor Zoo of Emporia is 6 p.m. March 3, at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Hors d’oeurvres and a cash bar, plus silent and live auctions throughout the evening. Come out and support the zoo. Tickets are $30 a person or $240 for a table. Reserve tables by calling 620-341-4365, online at www.emporiazoo.org, or from any board members.
Community Blood Drives
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Feb. 27 – Emporia Logan Avenue Elementary School – School Gym – 2 – 6 p.m.
Feb. 28 – Emporia Walnut Elementary – School Gym – 1:30 – 6:30 p.m.
Biscuit and Gravy breakfast
The Emporia Lions Club will host a biscuit and gravy breakfast from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 4, at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave. Tickets are $8 in advance or $10 at the door. Children ages 10 and under eat for $2.50. For tickets, see a Lion or call Houston Sober at Farmers Insurance at 620-342-0807.
Corn beef and cabbage dinner
St. Anthony’s annual corn beef and cabbage dinner is 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at St. Anthony Hall in Strong City. Dine-in, carry out and delivery available for a free-will offering. Call 620-366-1211 for delivery.
Chicken noodle dinner
The Grace United Methodist Church will hold a chicken noodle dinner from 5 - 7 p.m. Saturday, March 11, at the church located on South Avenue between State and Neosho streets. The menu includes chicken, homemade noodles, mashed potatoes, corn or green beans, salad, homemade roll, dessert and a beverage, for $10 per person. Dine-in or carryout available.
Tickets on sale now through any church member or by calling 620-342-2240 Monday - Thursday, or at the door.
Annual fish fry
The 23rd annual NLC Youth Association Fish Fry & Silent Auction fundraiser is noon - 8 p.m. Saturday, April 1, at the NLC Community Center, 108 E. 7th St., Allen. The menu includes catfish, chicken strips, hushpuppies, baked beans, coleslaw, mac & cheese, and homemade desserts. Silent auction will close at 7:30 p.m.
Free will donation accepted. Dine in or Carry out available.
