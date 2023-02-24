Beef and noodle dinner

St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Hartford will hold a beef and noodle dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Neosho Rapids Grade School multipurpose room, 240 N. Commercial St. The menu includes homemade beef and noodles, mashed potatoes, vegetables, salad, dessert and a drink. The price is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages 10 and under.

