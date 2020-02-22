The 35th Annual EFOZ Round Up is just around the corner, and organizers are inviting the community to come out for a night of fun to benefit the David Traylor Zoo.
Set for 6 p.m. March 6 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds, the event will once again offer a number of unique live and silent auction items donated from individuals and businesses around the community.
“The fun things people always like to bid on are the event items like dinners or ‘Shadowing the Zoo Keeper,’” Janel Wiederholt, Emporia Friends of the Zoo Board Member and auction co-chair, said. “Those always go over really well. I think people really enjoy bidding on items like that, on experiences like that.”
Some of the items up for grabs this year include an autographed Clint Bowyer fire suit, a baking class with Evora Wheeler, a private party for 15 at Harry & Lloyd’s in Americus and a trip to see a live production of “Aladdin” in Kansas City.
Other items include paintings done by the zoo’s animals, commemorative disc golf discs with zoo photographs printed on them, unique furniture and decor and “a ton” of gift certificates.
Last year’s auction brought in a record $72,320. Zoo Director Lisa Keith said the funds raised during the event are designated for educational programming, including Zoo Education Coordinator Dehlia Sutton’s salary.
The funding is completely separate from the recent $4.3 million Oasis Campaign, which is funding the zoo’s expansion and renovation.
“Our annual fundraiser that we do, like this auction, helps us pay for our educator and helps pay for our conservation and education programs,” Keith said. “It’s not just about building the new, it’s also about really supporting the zoo in its everyday events.”
Other events supported by the EFOZ Round Up include the zoo’s Safari Adventure Summer Camp offered for children in grades 3 and 4, community events, such as Boo at the Zoo, the Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and the monthly KidZoocation classes.
“So many people come through for those events and it’s all free,” Margaret Wright, EFOZ board member and auction co-chair, said. “It’s wonderful to see so much support for the zoo.”
Tickets for the event are $25 per person or $200 for a table of eight and can be purchased from any EFOZ board member, at the Zoo Education Center office or online at www.emporiazoo.org.
Each ticket guarantees an evening full of entertainment provided by Jane McCoy and a taco bar and pulled pork sliders catered by Lonesome Dove Saloon. A cash bar will also be available for those wishing to kick back with a beer or glass of wine throughout the evening.
Both Wiederholt and Wright encouraged the community to come out to support the zoo, even if they don’t think they will be able to purchase anything.
Donations of auction items are still being accepted through Wednesday. Call 341-4365 for more information.
