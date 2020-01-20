The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is collecting hygiene products to benefit Plumb Place and the Emporia Rescue Mission.
The drive will run from Jan. 27 - Feb. 7 with a collection box near the Snack Bar in the hospital, located near Entrance F. Please bring new and unused hygiene products in to help those in need.
"We appreciate what all these groups do and want to lend a helping hand," Deborah Storrer, NRH volunteer coordinator, said in an email.
