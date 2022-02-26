Welsh Tea
It’s daffodil and tea time as the 34th Welsh Tea will be held at the Lebo United Methodist Church from 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 3. Cousins Jean Rowley, Norma Jones and Paula Evans host the tea with the assistance of family and friends. The Arvonia Historic Preservation Society provides Welsh cakes and assists with the event. Enjoy an afternoon of camaraderie while eating warm Welsh cakes and sipping hot tea, spiced apple juice or coffee.
Emporia Lions Club
Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast
The Emporia Lions Club will be hosting an “all-you-can-eat” Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast on today, March 5 from 7:30 - 11:30 a.m. at the Emporia Senior Citizens’ Center, 603 E. 12th Ave.
Biscuits and gravy, sausage links, fruit cups, juice and coffee will be served. Advance tickets are $6 for adults and $2.50 for children under the age of 10. Adult tickets at the door will be $7. Tickets are available from any Lions Club member or by calling 620-757-9907.
Proceeds from the breakfast are used to fund the club’s service projects throughout the year.
ECKTs meet
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 pm Thursday, March 10, in the Burlington Kansas Library conference, located on Hwy 75, Burlington. The main entree will be Shepard’s Stew. Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
Members, will be reporting on their Work Day at Bud and Karen’s. Others will report on the plans for the Hillbilly Tour this September to be held in SW Missouri and SE Kansas using Pittsburg Kansas as the Hub. The club welcomes additional ideas for tours, Day Trips and gettogethers.
