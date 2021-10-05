Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Sept. 20

Stalking, 4:25 p.m.

Sept. 24

Violation of protection order, 5:55 p.m.

Sept. 29

Battery, 300 Eveningside Dr., 5:40 p.m.

Battery, 300 Eveningside Dr., 7:30 p.m.

Sept. 30

Lost property, 500 E. 12th Ave., 11:59 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 7:52 a.m.

Drug possession, 1800 Merchant St. 11:41 a.m.

Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 11:53 a.m.

Suspicious vehicle, 900 Sylvan St., 12:18 p.m.

Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 2:16 p.m.

Disturbance, 400 W. 6th Ave. 2:19 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 3000 W. 18th Ave.

Warrant, 1400 Merchant St., 2:20 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 1500 Merchant St., 3:00 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, W. 6th Ave. and West St., 3:21 pm.

Welfare check, 900 Constitution St., 7:09 p.m.

Possession of marijuana, 1800 Merchant St., 11:43 a.m.

Oct. 1

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Constitution St., 12:20 a.m.

Disturbance, 1300 State St., 12:53 a.m.

Possession of stimulant, 1000 Whitter St., 8:11 a.m.

Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Oak St., 9:16 a.m.

Traffic - parking problem, 300 Graham St., 9:35 a.m.

Citizen community contact, 600 W. 6th Ave. 1:51 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 100 E. South Ave., 2:32 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 4200 W. Highway 50, 3:06 p.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 2100 W. Highway 50, 5:02 p.m.

Suspicious person, 1300 East St., 11:03 p.m.

Traffic stop, 600 Peyton St., 10:44 p.m.

Oct. 2

Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, 900 Neosho St., 6:09 p.m.

Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Wiltshire Lane, 12:52 a.m.

Traffic stop, W. 13th Ave. and Center St., 2:30 a.m.

Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Lawrence St. and Grove Ave., 2:31 p.m.

Fire alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 5:11 p.m.

Fire alarm, 1500 Morse Dr., 5:17 p.m.

Drug possession, 900 Neosho St., 5:58 p.m.

Oct. 3

Traffic stop, 1100 Prairie St., 12:21 a.m.

Traffic stop, 700 Sylvan St., 1:35 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 3000 W. Highway 50, 12:52 p.m.

Traffic hazard, W. 6th Ave. and Overlander Rd., 3:32 p.m.

Citizen community contact, 105 W. 12th Ave., 5:09 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Sept. 20

Theft, 1700 Road F., 3:45 a.m.

Identity theft, 1000 Lincoln St., 12:15 p.m.

Sept. 23

Burglary, 300 Wilshire Lane, 4:00 p.m.

Sept. 24

Theft, 5:00 p.m.

Theft, 800 Rural St., 12:00 p.m.

Sept. 25

Criminal damage to property, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:00 a.m.

Theft, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:38

Sept. 30

Criminal damage, 1200 Graphic Arts Rd., 7:03 p.m.

Criminal damage, 700 Overlander Rd., 9:23 p.m.

Oct. 2

Theft, 1800 Merchant St., 7:23 a.m.

Burglary, 1300 Center St., 8:08 a.m.

Burglary, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 8:53 a.m.

Burglary, 800 Woodland St., 1:16 p.m.

Criminal damage, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:03 p.m.

Oct. 3

Theft, 800 Rural St., 4:41 p.m.

Courts

Sept. 27

Matthew H. Burkert, speeding

Cristal Araceli Delarosa, suspended/revoked driving, driving without lights installed or equipped

Hayden Drew Morris, stop sign

Allison Lee Nelson, fail to yield left turn or alley or driveway

Ethan Polzin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia

Sept. 28

Kevin Ray Alpers, no driver’s license, fail to yield to emergency vehicle

Tyray Jolee Tifany Bundy, suspended/revoked driving

Corey F. Hamilton, speeding, suspended/revoked driving

Russell Neal Jones, fail to yield stop sign or yield sign

Renee King, Sr., fail to yield stop sign or yield sign

Angel Enrique Lemus, speeding

Marcella A. Reynolds, speeding in school zone

Leandra A. Rueda, having a junk motor vehicle on private property

Sept. 29

Savion Benitez, speeding in school zone

Julio Chaparro, miscellaneous nuisances

Chelsea Talla Evans, speeding

Pedro Galisia-Hernandez, speeding in school zone

Hunter Hayden Halfmann, careless driving

Kathy Koji, stop sign, expired tag

Bailey Ann Massoth, inattentive driving

Oscar D. Velazquez, no drivers license, no seatbelt

Sept. 30

Maranda Anne Buczinski, speeding

Kelli E. Butler, driving on wrong side of road,

William David Certo, speeding

Tyler L. Dawson, theft

Elizabeth Roxana Peraza, inattentive driving

Oct. 1

Anel Converse, speeding

Criselda Coria, having a junk motor vehicle on private property, window/door violation, roofing and/or guttering in disrepair

David Adam Davis, battery

Erika Leigh Fursman, expired tag

Morgan Avery Lehnherr, inattentive driving

Saige Ryan Martinez, pedestrian under the influence

Coleman Daniel Rhudy, DUI, suspended/revoked drivers license, driving without lights installed or equipped

Yamilet Salazar, careless driving

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Lottery

For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.