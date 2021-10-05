Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sept. 20
Stalking, 4:25 p.m.
Sept. 24
Violation of protection order, 5:55 p.m.
Sept. 29
Battery, 300 Eveningside Dr., 5:40 p.m.
Battery, 300 Eveningside Dr., 7:30 p.m.
Sept. 30
Lost property, 500 E. 12th Ave., 11:59 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 1300 W. 12th Ave., 7:52 a.m.
Drug possession, 1800 Merchant St. 11:41 a.m.
Lost property, 500 Mechanic St., 11:53 a.m.
Suspicious vehicle, 900 Sylvan St., 12:18 p.m.
Warrant, 400 Mechanic St., 2:16 p.m.
Disturbance, 400 W. 6th Ave. 2:19 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 3000 W. 18th Ave.
Warrant, 1400 Merchant St., 2:20 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 1500 Merchant St., 3:00 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, W. 6th Ave. and West St., 3:21 pm.
Welfare check, 900 Constitution St., 7:09 p.m.
Possession of marijuana, 1800 Merchant St., 11:43 a.m.
Oct. 1
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Constitution St., 12:20 a.m.
Disturbance, 1300 State St., 12:53 a.m.
Possession of stimulant, 1000 Whitter St., 8:11 a.m.
Citizen community contact, W. 6th Ave. and Oak St., 9:16 a.m.
Traffic - parking problem, 300 Graham St., 9:35 a.m.
Citizen community contact, 600 W. 6th Ave. 1:51 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 100 E. South Ave., 2:32 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 4200 W. Highway 50, 3:06 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, 2100 W. Highway 50, 5:02 p.m.
Suspicious person, 1300 East St., 11:03 p.m.
Traffic stop, 600 Peyton St., 10:44 p.m.
Oct. 2
Possession of opiate, opium, narcotic or certain stimulant, 900 Neosho St., 6:09 p.m.
Traffic stop, W. 6th Ave. and Wiltshire Lane, 12:52 a.m.
Traffic stop, W. 13th Ave. and Center St., 2:30 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident, non-injury, Lawrence St. and Grove Ave., 2:31 p.m.
Fire alarm, 1200 Commercial St., 5:11 p.m.
Fire alarm, 1500 Morse Dr., 5:17 p.m.
Drug possession, 900 Neosho St., 5:58 p.m.
Oct. 3
Traffic stop, 1100 Prairie St., 12:21 a.m.
Traffic stop, 700 Sylvan St., 1:35 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 3000 W. Highway 50, 12:52 p.m.
Traffic hazard, W. 6th Ave. and Overlander Rd., 3:32 p.m.
Citizen community contact, 105 W. 12th Ave., 5:09 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sept. 20
Theft, 1700 Road F., 3:45 a.m.
Identity theft, 1000 Lincoln St., 12:15 p.m.
Sept. 23
Burglary, 300 Wilshire Lane, 4:00 p.m.
Sept. 24
Theft, 5:00 p.m.
Theft, 800 Rural St., 12:00 p.m.
Sept. 25
Criminal damage to property, 3300 W. 18th Ave., 10:00 a.m.
Theft, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 8:38
Sept. 30
Criminal damage, 1200 Graphic Arts Rd., 7:03 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 Overlander Rd., 9:23 p.m.
Oct. 2
Theft, 1800 Merchant St., 7:23 a.m.
Burglary, 1300 Center St., 8:08 a.m.
Burglary, 2600 W. 18th Ave., 8:53 a.m.
Burglary, 800 Woodland St., 1:16 p.m.
Criminal damage, 700 E. 12th Ave., 4:03 p.m.
Oct. 3
Theft, 800 Rural St., 4:41 p.m.
Courts
Sept. 27
Matthew H. Burkert, speeding
Cristal Araceli Delarosa, suspended/revoked driving, driving without lights installed or equipped
Hayden Drew Morris, stop sign
Allison Lee Nelson, fail to yield left turn or alley or driveway
Ethan Polzin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Sept. 28
Kevin Ray Alpers, no driver’s license, fail to yield to emergency vehicle
Tyray Jolee Tifany Bundy, suspended/revoked driving
Corey F. Hamilton, speeding, suspended/revoked driving
Russell Neal Jones, fail to yield stop sign or yield sign
Renee King, Sr., fail to yield stop sign or yield sign
Angel Enrique Lemus, speeding
Marcella A. Reynolds, speeding in school zone
Leandra A. Rueda, having a junk motor vehicle on private property
Sept. 29
Savion Benitez, speeding in school zone
Julio Chaparro, miscellaneous nuisances
Chelsea Talla Evans, speeding
Pedro Galisia-Hernandez, speeding in school zone
Hunter Hayden Halfmann, careless driving
Kathy Koji, stop sign, expired tag
Bailey Ann Massoth, inattentive driving
Oscar D. Velazquez, no drivers license, no seatbelt
Sept. 30
Maranda Anne Buczinski, speeding
Kelli E. Butler, driving on wrong side of road,
William David Certo, speeding
Tyler L. Dawson, theft
Elizabeth Roxana Peraza, inattentive driving
Oct. 1
Anel Converse, speeding
Criselda Coria, having a junk motor vehicle on private property, window/door violation, roofing and/or guttering in disrepair
David Adam Davis, battery
Erika Leigh Fursman, expired tag
Morgan Avery Lehnherr, inattentive driving
Saige Ryan Martinez, pedestrian under the influence
Coleman Daniel Rhudy, DUI, suspended/revoked drivers license, driving without lights installed or equipped
Yamilet Salazar, careless driving
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
