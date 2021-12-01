Outgoing city manager Mark McAnarney sat in on his last meeting with the Emporia City Commission Wednesday. At least in an official capacity.
McAnarney announced his retirement in June and the city commission hired Trey Cocking as his replacement on Oct. 20. Cocking will officially take over the role Dec. 7.
"This is going to be Mark McAnarney's last formal meeting with the city commission before we transition to our new hire next week, so on behalf of myself and commissioners you've worked with over 30 years, 31 years, 32 years — you've provided so much to the city of Emporia," said Mayor Rob Gilligan. "Your leadership and dedication has been recognized by many and we certainly appreciate that."
Gilligan quipped that McAnarney was leaving his last meeting with his "best commission ever."
"I've worked with some of the finest people I've ever met in my life," McAnarney said.
Commissioner Danny Giefer said it was important for McAnarney to know he's made a difference in Emporia.
Commissioner Becky Smith said she expected to still see the outgoing city manager in the "front row" for awhile yet.
"I still have a lot to finish up," McAnarney agreed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.