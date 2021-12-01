Emporia's newest city commissioner took his oath of office Wednesday afternoon.
Jamie Sauder was elected Nov. 2 to the commission and originally was set to take office in January.
Jon Geitz, however, had announced in October his intention to step down effective Nov. 17, saying he felt it was important for a new commission and new city manager take the helm as soon as possible. Applications for the position were opened for 15 days, but Sauder was the only one to apply.
On Nov. 17, city commissioners voted 4-0, with Geitz abstaining from the vote, to have the commissioner-elect take the seat being vacated.
