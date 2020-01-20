The Emporia Police Department is currently taking applications for the 2020 Public Safety Citizens Academy! The Citizens Academy is an experience like no other with an in-depth look into the Emporia Police Department, the Emporia Fire Department and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
During the 12 week academy (Wednesday evenings from 5:30pm- 9:00pm), each agency will present information about their jobs and you will take tours of each facility, including the jail. You will be able to look inside our vehicles, see equipment, try on body armor, check out how we fingerprint and have some “hands on” time with weapons at our firing range, including some controlled live fire training! Fire behavior, crime scene investigations, search and seizures, use of force, search & rescue and K-9 handling are a few of the topics we will cover. There will be several officers, firefighters and deputies scheduled as instructors during this informative look into Public Safety.
The academy is absolutely free to eligible citizens and we take great care of you with dinner each week! The Citizen’s Academy is a significant time commitment for both the students and the hosting agencies. Successful completion of the academy will require students to miss no more than 2 sessions.
If you’d like to be a part of our 2020 session, applications can be picked up at the Emporia Police Department or by contacting Sgt. Lisa Sage at 620 343-4219 or lsage@emporia-kansas.gov. Class size will be limited so return your application as soon as possible!
