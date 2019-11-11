At approximately 6:05 p.m. Monday, Lyon County deputies, Emporia Police Department, Lyon County EMS and Lyon County/Emporia Water Rescue were dispatched to mile marker 133, Interstate 35 northbound for a vehicle in the water on the south side.
Danielle Hagan, 42, was driving a purple Honda Fit northbound on Interstate 35 when she struck a deer carcass lying in the left lane. She lost control and the Honda slid down an embankment coming to rest in about three and a half feet of water.
Hagan was able to exit the vehicle and get on top of it. A passerby reported the accident.
Water Rescue was able to extend a ladder to the vehicle for Hagan to get to solid ground. She was treated on scene but not transported by EMS. She was waring her seatbelt at the time of the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.