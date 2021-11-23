Red Stocking Breakfast
Kansas Children’s Service League is pleased to be able to hold the annual Red Stocking Breakfast 7:30 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave. An all-one-can-eat hot breakfast will be served by local celebrities and there will be a silent auction featuring gifts for the holidays.
Tickets are $12 in advance; children 10 and younger eat free. Tickets are at www.kcsl.org/RedStocking through Dec. 3. Support healthy families in Lyon County.
Redistricting Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Legislative Research Department’s Redistricting Town Hall will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the Veteran’s Hall of Honor at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union.
Those who wish to testify should call the KLRD at 785-296-3181 no later than Monday afternoon. You can also email redistricting@klrd.ks.gov.
Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade is 7 p.m. Nov. 30, between 6th and 12th avenues on Commercial Street. Come out and enjoy the fun!
Community Thanksgiving meals
The Emporia Church of Christ will host a traditional “community Thanksgiving meal” Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 12th and Neosho Street.
No donations will be asked or expected. Carryout meals are encouraged, as the building will have very limited seating. Meals will not be delivered.
In Chase County, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can dine in, pick up meals at the curb or have them delivered.
Organizers want to plan ahead for possible crowds, to advance requests are encouraged. Call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111.
Emporia Area Match Day announcement
The Emporia Community Foundation will unveil the fundraising total for the 2021 Emporia Area Match Day 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30 at the Flinthills Mall.
Come out and see how much money was raised by the community.
Soldier care package drive
Emporia Main Street and members of the Freedom Fest committee are collecting items for care packages to send overseas to our service men and women.
If you would like to contribute to the cause, you can make a monetary gift through our online donation option or by dropping off funds to Emporia Main Street, 727 Commercial St. Funds raised will be used to purchase gift items from local businesses and for shipping costs.
If you would like to donate items, a list of items is posted on our website. Items can also be dropped off to Emporia Main Street through Dec 1.
