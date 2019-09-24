Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Sunday
Welfare check, location and time redacted
Disturbance, 800 Congress St., 1:14 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2000 W. 12th Ave., 4:00 p.m.
Parking problem, 1200 E. 12th Ave, 4:52 p.m.
Traffic — DUI, Meadowlark Ln. & W. 18th Ave., 5:04 p.m.
Disorderly conduct, 800 Merchant St., 6:06 p.m.
Criminal threat, 500 Mechanic St., 6:50 p.m.
Harassment, 100 W. 2nd Ave., 7:35 p.m.
Sheriff
Sunday
Agency assist, 1400 I-35, Reading, 3:03 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Sunday
Burglary — in progress, 1400 West St, 6:07 a.m.
Theft — late report, 1300 Garfield St., 8:17 p.m.
Courts
Coleman Rhudy, 623 Congress St., headlight defect and no driver’s license, Sept. 4
Ashely Evans, 2213 W. 9th Ave., leave scene of non-injury unattended accident, Sept. 11
Oscar Vasquez, 924 Prairie St., failure to yield left turn, Sept. 16
Bryan Maures, 804 W. 8th Ave., no driver’s license and no proof of insurance, Sept. 18
Madison Mader, 619 Hudson St., Burlington, careless driving and no driver’s license, Sept. 18
Jason Mauzey, 120 East St., expired tag and no proof of insurance, Sept. 18
Aylissa Norris, 1016 Lawrence St., possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, Sept. 18
Dorothee McWilliams, 213 Walnut St., careless driving, Sept. 19
Brady Michel, 1839 Merchant St., criminal damage to property
Animals
Pet Patrol
MISSING: Louise is a black pug, last seen wearing a red collar when she went missing two weeks ago near the 1800 block of Road C. Reward offered. Call 620-794-3996 with information.
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
