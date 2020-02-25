An Emporia man wanted on multiple warrants, including possible rape charges, has been apprehended.
German Enrique Diaz, a 19 year old male, is now in custody according to a Facebook post by Lyon County Crime Stoppers Tuesday morning. Details surrounding Diaz's capture have not been released.
The Emporia Police Department had put out a request for assistance in finding Diaz Feb. 11.
