Radius Brewing Company recently purchased a building on Fourth Avenue that will be transformed into a brewery and two tap rooms next year.
Chad Swift, owner and General Manager of Radius, said that they decided to buy the former Spic and Span Cleaners building to increase the amount of product they are able to make along with having the space to begin new endeavors with the business.
Radius currently brews their beer in a three-barrel system in the dining room of their restaurant, but will upgrade to a 15-barrel system in the new building. This brewery will give the local business an opportunity to start distributing products to liquor stores all across the state.
“For people that have seen the setup that’s in the middle of our dining room, that’s a three-barrel system. We’re actually upgrading to a 15-barrel system, so five times what we’re doing right now,” Swift said. “That will give us the opportunity to make sure we’re always stocked here, as well as start canning some products and getting them out into the distribution market.”
Swift is excited to start distributing their beer because he thinks having local brews in liquor stores would be a great option in the community.
“We’ll actually be able to soothe the needs of the restaurant and be able to dabble into the distribution market, which I think there’s a big need,” Swift said. “It’s becoming such a localized economy in the beer industry, that anytime I go into a liquor store and I see a bunch of products, and I’m not saying anything negative about these products, but products from other states or other regions it’s like, ‘Man, we can get some beer in there that would be local.’”
The space that’s not being used for brewing will be used for two separate tap rooms with different, more interactive features than a traditional bar, according to Swift.
“The other half of that facility is actually going to be tap room space. So not a restaurant, we’re not going to do food down there, but the part we’re not using for major production, we’ll actually be putting in two separate bars, in two tap rooms,” Swift said. “One could be used for, they won’t be private events, but some rentable space that people can host events at. Then another one will be, we’ll have arcade games, we’ll have TVs and, you know, more of an interactive experience.”
Another exciting addition to this space will be the patio on the south side of the building.
‘We’ll also be using the outdoor space, so the space that’s south of the building, for patio space, and at some point, this will kind of be an expensive part of the endeavor, but we do intend to put at least one pickleball court outside if not two,” Swift said.
Swift said that he and Jeremy “JJ" Johns, another owner of the business, noticed that this space was needed while catering an event in 2018.
“JJ and I had been catering an event where we needed a whole bunch of beer, and it was during one of those weeks when there’s a major event going on in town, and we just couldn’t keep up,” Swift said. “We were emptying kegs at the event we were catering to bring them back to Radius to fill them up, to take them back down to the event so we could keep serving. In addition, we were running out of beer at the restaurant.”
Radius is currently working with T3LB on the development of the building. They were hoping to open the brewery and tap rooms by the end of the year, but with supply chain issues slowing down development, Swift said they are expecting to open in Spring 2023.
“The brewing equipment has already been ordered and it can actually be here sooner, so if the production side of the facility does get completed before the tap room side, we’re making beer then, but it’s still going to be a minute,” Swift said.
This new building in downtown Emporia will not only benefit Radius but also the community, Swift said.
“Really, we feel it’s as much an asset to the area as it is to Radius as a whole, but we’re all about trying to grow the brand, and grow the community,” Swift said.
