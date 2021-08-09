Good morning! Hot and humid with a high of 99. Tonight clear skies with a low of 76.
Here are our top stories from the weekend:
End of an era: Jim's Cowboy Shop to close up shop Aug. 31
Two women arrested in connection to Monday hit and run, kidnapping
2021 Lyon County Fair begins
Finding Glenn White: An Emporia Marine returns home after 78 years
KC photographer captures decades of goodbyes
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.