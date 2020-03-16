The Emporia Arts Center has announced the cancelation of all classes, events and activities through March 23. Please see the following release from EAC Executive Director Dawn Young:
"Effective Monday: The Emporia Arts Center classes, events and activities will be closed. We will resume our schedule of classes on March 24th, unless told otherwise by health officials.
The COVID-19 situation is constantly changing. Please know that the priority of this organization has always been the well-being of artists, our staff, students, families and visitors. In the coming weeks, please stay healthy and take care of yourself and family.
We care deeply about the well-being of everyone involved with the Emporia Arts Center. We see the arts as an important part of living a healthy life, and we encourage healthy habits whenever we can.
We wish you continuous health and well-being and encourage you to continue using protective measures including washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, covering your mouth when you cough, and being fever-free for 24 hours without the use of fever-reducing medication.
Wishing you well,
Dawn Young, Executive Director
Emporia Arts Council Board of Directors"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.