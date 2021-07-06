Crispito fundraiser
The Neosho Rapids Elementary PTO will hold a crispito fundraiser to raise money for school supplies for students for the 2021-22 school year. The carry-out event is 4 — 7 p.m. July 16 at the Hartford Community Building.
Meal includes two crispitos with cheese on the side, homemade rice, homemade beans and dessert of a brownie or cookie.
Drive up to the building and place your order. Call or text Kaylene Schmidt at 620-794-5693 or Amy Fowler at 620-340-2798 with any questions.
East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club meets
The East Central Kansas Model T Ford Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, July 8 in the Burlington Kansas Library conference room located on Hwy. 75 Burlington. The main entree will be Cavatini. Please bring a dish to compliment the meal that will be eaten before the meeting.
Latin Legends Old Timers Games
The Inaugural Latin Legends Old Timers Games is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Santa Fe Park, West Street and South Avenue.
The event features Gene Chavez and his train museum, Rod Martinez of California signing his books, and two new inductees into Emporia’s Hall of Fame. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will sell homemade food and provide entertainment. Bring your canopies.
2021 River Suite
The 2021 River Suite in Cottonwood Falls has been scheduled for Sept. 25. Further details are forthcoming, so mark your calendars now.
For more information, follow the Chase County Chamber of Commerce on social media.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is seeking more volunteers for its Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar at the hospital. Proceeds go toward local health care scholarships.
Contact Deborah Storrer, volunteer coordinator, for more information: 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 or dstorrer@newmanrh.org.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will host a pancake breakfast from 7 — 9:30 a.m. July 10 at the church fellowship hall. Menu includes pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A free will donation will be accepted.
Process go tward church and community projects.
Street Cats Club anniversary auction
The Street Cats Cub is hosting a second anniversary online auction from July 10 — 17. Since July 2019, the group has spayed or neutered more than 100 cats, provided foster homes for approximately 50 felines and raised almost $10,000 to provide meldical care for sick or injured cats and kittens.
Visit https://bit.ly/SCCAuction2021 to view auction items and bid.
