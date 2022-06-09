Amish School fundraiser
The 2nd annual Hartford School fundraiser is set for 5 - 8 p.m. Friday, June 17, at the Hartford Community Building, 117 Commercial St., Hartford. The menu includes an Amish Wedding Meal of chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, peas, bread and salad, with pie and homemade ice cream for dessert, for a free will donation.
An auction will follow at 7 p.m. All funds raised benefits the Amish School.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. June 11, at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church an community projects.
Product drive for Charis Place
Newman Regional Health Volunteers are collecting needed products for Charis Place, such as laundry detergent, cleaning supplies, toilet paper, towels and washcloths and sheets and blankets in twin, full and queen sizes. Charis Place is an independent living community for women with special needs.
Items may be dropped off at the Newman Regional Health snack bar located at entrance F. The collection will run from June 1 - 15.
Widowed Person Service meets
Widowed Person Service (WPS) meets twice monthly and provides a supportive group of individuals that have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse.
The WPS will meet at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at El Lorito, 2144 US-50. COVID vaccinations, including boosters, are encouraged and masks are welcome for those with health concerns.
Baby Closet open
The Baby Closet at the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The annual Tornado Trot and Trail returns to Reading City Park on Saturday, June 25. The event features a 5K run/walk, 14.5 mile gravel bike ride or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride.
Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. All proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The 2022 Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run is scheduled for June 11 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Funds raised benefit the Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund. The cost of the event is $25 and includes a T-shirt. This is a 2022 Super Series event.
Register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com and send payment to Gay Clark, 2324 W. 18th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801. Register and pay by May 23 to receive a shirt.
Radical Life Golf Tournament
Radical Life will host its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser June 18 at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Golf Course. To sign up or for more information please visit https://radical-life-2nd-annual-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.
Flag Day event
The Emporia Lions Club plans to wave flags from the Road S bridge between Road 170 and Road 175 from 4 - 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. All are invited to join club members in the event. The local Patriot Guard will provide flags.
More information is available from Gary Post at 316-250-4590.
Flag Day marks the approval of the current flag design by the Continental Congress in 1777. The Lions Club began marking it on a bridge in 2020.
Flag Day celebration
The Emporia American Legion is hosting a Flag Day Celebration and Flag Retirement Ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, at the legion. The event starts with a cook-out with patriotic music, hamburgers and hot dogs for sale and a free frozen treat for kids from 5:30 - 6:30 p.m.
There will be information presented on flag etiquette from 6:45-7 p.m., culminating in a Flag Retirement Ceremony at 7 p.m. The public is welcome and encouraged to attend. Please bring any flags that need to be retired. New flags will be available for sale.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.