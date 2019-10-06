Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Friday

Locate attempt, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 10:42 a.m.

Structure fire, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:38 a.m.

Traffic hazard, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 6:09 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:10 p.m.

Injury accident, W. 12th Ave. & Merchant St., 8:31 p.m.

Harassment, 200 E. 6th Ave., 10:01 p.m.

Traffic stop, 400 E. 12th Ave., 10:20 p.m.

Saturday

Traffic stop, 600 W. 6th Ave., 2:10 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:07 a.m.

Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50, 9:51 a.m.

Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 12:31 p.m.

Dangerous animal, 700 Eastgate Plaza, 12:48 p.m.

Trespass notice served, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 2:05 p.m.

Criminal trespassing, 500 Constitution St., 2:51 p.m.

Traffic stop, 900 Mechanic St., 3:28 p.m.

Animal bite, 900 Peyton St., 7:21 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:30 p.m.

Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:41 p.m.

Traffic stop, 1500 Prairie St., 11:58 p.m.

Sunday

Traffic stop, 800 Cottonwood St., 1:44 a.m.

Traffic stop, 300 Exchange St., 2:07 p.m.

Warrant activity, 400 Commercial St., 3:44 a.m.

Sheriff

Friday

Criminal trespassing, 400 Main St., 9:10 a.m.

Injury accident, 600 Road Z, 2:11 p.m.

Lost property, location redacted, 3:08 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Road 30 & S. Highway 99, 7:32 p.m.

Non-injury accident, Road B & Road 350, 11:27 p.m.

Saturday

Motorist assist, Road 250 & Road U, 2:36 a.m.

Non-injury accident, Road H & Road 310, 4:03 a.m.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, W. Plum Ave. & Merchant St., Hartford, 3:15 p.m.

Criminal damage, 2100 Road 175, 6:32 p.m.

Sunday

Traffic stop, Road 170, 2:25 a.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Friday

Burglary, 1400 Industrial Rd., 7:51 p.m.

Saturday

Vehicle theft, 1400 Industrial Rd., 6:38 p.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

