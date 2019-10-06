Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Friday
Locate attempt, 1900 W. 6th Ave., 10:42 a.m.
Structure fire, 2300 Industrial Rd., 11:38 a.m.
Traffic hazard, 1400 E. 6th Ave., 6:09 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 8:10 p.m.
Injury accident, W. 12th Ave. & Merchant St., 8:31 p.m.
Harassment, 200 E. 6th Ave., 10:01 p.m.
Traffic stop, 400 E. 12th Ave., 10:20 p.m.
Saturday
Traffic stop, 600 W. 6th Ave., 2:10 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 2300 Industrial Rd., 8:07 a.m.
Non-injury accident, W. Highway 50, 9:51 a.m.
Warrant activity, 400 Mechanic St., 12:31 p.m.
Dangerous animal, 700 Eastgate Plaza, 12:48 p.m.
Trespass notice served, 900 Graphic Arts Rd., 2:05 p.m.
Criminal trespassing, 500 Constitution St., 2:51 p.m.
Traffic stop, 900 Mechanic St., 3:28 p.m.
Animal bite, 900 Peyton St., 7:21 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 9:30 p.m.
Animal at large, 1200 Hatcher St., 10:41 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1500 Prairie St., 11:58 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, 800 Cottonwood St., 1:44 a.m.
Traffic stop, 300 Exchange St., 2:07 p.m.
Warrant activity, 400 Commercial St., 3:44 a.m.
Sheriff
Friday
Criminal trespassing, 400 Main St., 9:10 a.m.
Injury accident, 600 Road Z, 2:11 p.m.
Lost property, location redacted, 3:08 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road 30 & S. Highway 99, 7:32 p.m.
Non-injury accident, Road B & Road 350, 11:27 p.m.
Saturday
Motorist assist, Road 250 & Road U, 2:36 a.m.
Non-injury accident, Road H & Road 310, 4:03 a.m.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, W. Plum Ave. & Merchant St., Hartford, 3:15 p.m.
Criminal damage, 2100 Road 175, 6:32 p.m.
Sunday
Traffic stop, Road 170, 2:25 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Friday
Burglary, 1400 Industrial Rd., 7:51 p.m.
Saturday
Vehicle theft, 1400 Industrial Rd., 6:38 p.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.