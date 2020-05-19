Bernadine Kehres, formerly of Olpe, will celebrate her 95th birthday on May 26. The family has requested a card shower to help her celebrate this happy occasion. Cards may be sent to: 2300 Industrial Rd., #205, Emporia, KS 66801.
