The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry, located at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church Parish Hall, is set to open to the public Sunday evening.
The parish hall is located at 106 Exchange St.
The kitchen will serve between 4 - 5 p.m. and the pantry will be available between 4 - 6 p.m. the second and fourth Sunday of each month.
"This endeavor is made possible due to the generous bequest of John and Frances Ice," according to an email received by The Emporia Gazette.
The Ices were parishioners of Sacred Heart Church for more than 50 years. John Ice died Aug. 2017 and Frances died July 2018.
The couple reportedly left their entire estate to the church with the stipulation that the funds be used exclusively to benefit the poor.
The church hopes to open the kitchen pantry weekly beginning Fall 2020.
