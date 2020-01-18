VFW Post No. 1980 will host a chili cook-off at 2 p.m. Feb. 9 at the VFW, 932 Graphic Arts Rd. Funds raised will help with major expenses facing the organization.
The event is open to the public. Bring some chili and help judge and eat it. A suggested donation of $5 is appreciated. Please bring something to go with the chili — crackers, cheese, chopped onions, jalapenos, cookies, brownies, other desserts.
Please bring chili to the VFW between 1:30 - 1:45 p.m. Judging will begin at 2 p.m. Winners will be judged in three categories: best tasting, best name and hottest. Please post a warning for those who can't handle heat.
Each winner comes home with a trophy.
The band Aftermath will perform during the competition.
Come out to show off your cooking and support your local VFW.
