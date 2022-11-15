Police
October 4
Forgery and identity theft, 104 West Fifth Avenue, 12:01 a.m.
October 10
Forgery and identity theft, 2039 West 12th Avenue, 6 p.m.
October 12
Theft of property/services, 2039 West 12th Avenue, 6 p.m.
October 24
Sexual battery, address redacted, 9 p,m.
October 27
Possession of opiates, 1201 West 12th Avenue, 2:45 p.m.
October 28
Theft of property/services, 702 West South Avenue, 9 a.m.
Agency Assist, 518 Mechanic Street, 10:02 a.m.
October 31
Disorderly conduct, address redacted, 12 p.m.
November 2
Theft of property/services, 620 West Fourth Avenue, Apartment 5, 12 p.m.
November 4
Theft of property/services, 104 West Fifth Avenue, 1:05 p.m.
November 5
Theft of property/services, 902 East 12th Avenue, 5:25 p.m.
November 7
Incident report, address redacted, 5 p.m.
November 9
Identity fraud, 310 West 12th Avenue, 12:27 p.m. and 3:21 p.m.
Incident report, 619 Walnut Street, 2:03 p.m.
Burglary and criminal damage to property, 2710 Regency Drive, 6 p.m.
November 10
Traffic – parking problem, West 15th Avenue and State Street, 9:14 a.m.
Identity fraud, 310 West 12th Avenue, 9:21 a.m. and 11:11 a.m.
Property found, 1006 West Seventh Avenue, 11:23 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1400 East Logan Avenue, 12:36 p.m.
Burglary, 621 Lakeview Street, Lot 48, 2:05 p.m.
Marijuana possession, 621 Lakeview Street, Lot 49, 3:04 p.m.
Fraud, 902 Merchant Street, 2:38 p.m.
Arrest warrant, 425 Mechanic Street, 7:56 p.m., 11:02 p.m., 11:04 p.m. and 11:12 p.m.
November 11
Domestic disturbance, 902 Sylvan Street, Apartment 4, 1:12 a.m.
Traffic stop, West U.S. 50 and Anderson Street, 8:05 a.m.
Theft, 620 West Fourth Avenue, Apartment 5, 12:59 p.m.
Traffic stop, West 5th Avenue and Prairie Street, 3:12 p.m.
Harassment, 126 South Commercial Street, 4:08 p.m.
Agency assist, 1533 Merchant Street, Apartment N2, 6:23 p.m.
Marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, 634 Lawrence Street, 8:28 p.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, West Sixth Avenue and Sherman Street, 9:49 p.m.
Aggravated burglary and interference with law enforcement officer, 2921 West 18th Avenue, 11:43 p.m.
November 12
Traffic stop, 600 Market Street, 1:17 a.m.
Check Welfare, 302 South Merchant Street, 6:44 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 2100 West Sixth Avenue, 9:27 a.m.
Driving under the influence, 2100 West Sixth Avenue, 9:28 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 2708 West 18th Avenue, 12:12 p.m.
Property Found, 300 West Fifth Avenue, 2:46 p.m.
Vehicle theft, 2949 West 24th Avenue, Apartment 1, 9:56 p.m.
Marijuana possession, 1014 Sylvan Street, Apartment 14, 10:06 p.m.
Traffic stop, 900 Union Street, 11:51 p.m.
November 13
Traffic – flee and elude, 300 Commercial Street, 2:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1806 West Sixth Avenue, 7:47 a.m.
Fire alarm, 1501 Market Street, 10:21 a.m.
Animal bite, 2027 Greenbriar Drive, 10:09 a.m.
Burglary, 829 Sylvan Street, 4:10 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1280 Interstate 35, 4:14 p.m.
Traffic stop, 1280 Interstate 35, 4:40 p.m.
Disturbance, 1312 Twilight Drive, 4:41 p.m.
Theft, 518 Mechanic Street, 5:33 p.m.
Traffic stop, West Ninth Avenue and Rural Street, 7:15 p.m.
Domestic disturbance, details redacted
Sheriff
November 10
Sex offense, details redacted
Fish/game complaint, 3112 Road S, Admire, 10:46 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1576 Burlingame Road, Emporia, 5:39 p.m.
November 11
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1100 South K-99, Emporia, 7:07 a.m.
Motor vehicle accident – non-injury, 1400 East Logan Avenue, Emporia, 9:29 p.m.
November 12
Traffic stop, 1420 Interstate 35, Reading, 3:05 a.m.
Suicide attempt, details redacted
Traffic stop, 1270 Interstate 35, Emporia, 8:55 p.m.
November 13
Traffic - motorist assist, 1300 Interstate 35, Emporia, 2:11 a.m.
Agency Assist, 1410 Interstate 35, Reading, 12:44 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.