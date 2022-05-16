Street Cats Club fundraiser
A benefit show for the Street Cats Club, featuring Sloppy But Lucky, will be held from 8 - 11 p.m. Saturday at Mulready’s Pub, 717 Commercial St. This is a free show. All proceeds/tips to Sloppy But Lucky will be donated to the Street Cats Club.
Girl Scouts Outdoorsy Camp
The Girls Scouts invites girls in grades K-5 to explore the outdoors.Learn knife safety for a whittling project, practice tying useful knots, master Leave No Trace principles, aim for the bullseye in archery and don’t tip the canoe. Add in crafts, games, and camping in tents and this camp is sure to be a favorite. Fun patch is provided.
Must be a registered Girl Scout to attend. Registration deadline is June 6. Camp runs from 6 p.m. June 16 - noon June 18, at Camp Double E, 794 Road 200, Emporia.
Cost is $20 per girl.
Call Gwen Harris with questions 620-341-7301.
Widowed Person Service meets
Widowed Person Service (WPS) meets twice monthly and provides a supportive group of individuals that have also lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse.
The WPS will meet at the House of Ma, 1404 Industrial Rd., at 5 p.m. Thursday, May 19, and 5 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at El Lorito, 2144 US-50. COVID vaccinations, including boosters, is encouraged and masks are welcome for those with health concerns.
Alzheimer’s fundraiser
Emporia Place welcomes to the community to a help end Alzheimer’s with a fundraiser from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday, May 21, at the Flinthills Mall.
Vendors will have crafts, signs, soaps, jewelry, tumblers, artwork, raffles and more. A portion of each vendor’s sales will go toward the Emporia Place team for the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
Baby Closet open
The Baby Closet at the First Congregational Church, 326 W. 12th Ave., will be open from 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday. The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Hartford High School Alumni Dinner
The Hartford High School alumni dinner will be held on May 28 in the Hartford High School gym. The doors open at 5 p.m., classes will be called at 5:30 p.m., and dinner will begin at 6 p.m.
Graduates of the classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be inducted into the alumni and will eat for free. An alumni dance will follow the dinner at the community building.
Americus alumni
The Americus High School alumni banquet is May 28 at the NLC School in Americus.
Social is at 5 p.m. and dinner is at 6 p.m. Make reservations at KansasLand Bank, 620-443-5163 by May 26. Cost is $15. Honor classes to be recognized will start with the classes of 2020, 2021, 2022, and every 5 years after.
Tornado Trot and Trail
The annual Tornado Trot and Trail returns to Reading City Park on Saturday, June 25. The event features a 5K run/walk, 14.5 mile gravel bike ride or 26.5 mile gravel bike ride.
Early bird registration by June 1 makes you eligible for drawing for two pairs of shoes donated by Brown’s Shoe Fit. Email tornadotrot@gmail.com for a registration form. All proceeds benefit Handlebars of Hope.
Reading Alumni Banquet
The Reading Alumni Banquet will be held on Saturday, June 4. Registration begins at 5:30 p.m., dinner begins at 6:30 p.m. in the Reading School Gymnasium. Olpe Chicken House is serving the meal and musical entertainment will be provided. Anyone who attended or worked at Reading School is invited. The cost of the meal is $18 per person. Please mail your reservation and money to Reading Alumni Association, P.O. Box 44, Reading, KS 66868-0044. Deadline for reservations is May 15, 2022.
Truckin’ for Tucker
The 2022 Truckin’ for Tucker 5K run is scheduled for June 11 at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Funds raised benefit the Tucker Lee Everyone Plays Fund. THe cost of the event is $25 and includes a T-shirt. This is a 2022 Super Series event.
Register online at trukinfortucker@yahoo.com and send payment to Gay Clark, 2324 W. 18th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801. Register and pay by May 23 to receive a shirt.
Pancake breakfast
The Admire United Methodist men will have their monthly pancake breakfast from 7 - 9:30 a.m. May 14, at the church fellowship hall. Menu items include pancakes, biscuits and gravy, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. A freewill donation will be accepted. Proceeds go toward church and community projects.
Commodities distribution
Government commodity food boxes for low-income families and individuals will be distributed curbside from 1 — 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 18, or until boxes are all gone.
Lineup will start in front of 209 W. 4th Ave. facing east. Boxes will not be taken across the street. Proof of income is not required. Please provide photo ID. Family name, number in household, and address (Lyon County) will need to be provided. A 2022 proxy form must be on file to pick up for anyone outside the household.
Radical Life Golf Tournament
Radical Life will host its 2nd Annual Golf Tournament fundraiser June 18 at 9 a.m. at the Municipal Golf Course. To sign upm or for more information please visit https://radical-life-2nd-annual-golf-tournament.perfectgolfevent.com.
