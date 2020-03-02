An event at the David Traylor Zoo Education Center is promising to be quite "ribbiting."
From 1 - 3 p.m. Sunday, enjoy activities and crafts with a focus on amphibians with the zoo's Spring Forward for Amphibians education event.
Some of the things people can learn include how amphibians begin their life cycles (do they all have tails?) and when they start developing lungs and legs for life on land.
The Zoo Education Center will also be open with extended hours and continued amphibian fun during spring break week. The center will be open from 1 - 4 p.m. March 9 - 13.
For more information, call 341-4365.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.