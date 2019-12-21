Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Thursday
Family disturbance, Address and time redacted
Dangerous animal, W. 8th Ave. and State St., 10:25 a.m.
Traffic stop, E. 4th Ave. and Mechanic St., 10:28 a.m.
Suspicious person, 900 East St., 3:16 p.m.
Juvenile problem, Information redacted
Friday
Traffic stop, 1200 E. 12th Ave., 1:28 a.m.
Traffic stop, 900 State St., 2:31 a.m.
Possession of methamphetamine, 500 Mechanic St., 7:00 a.m.
Sheriff
Thursday
Escaped prisoner, 400 Mechanic St., 1:57 p.m.
Friday
Traffic stop, 900 State St., 2:31 a.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Thursday
Theft - Late report, 100 Constitution St., 2:08 p.m.
Fraud, 1400 Luther St., 5:33 p.m.
Courts
Hunter Parks, 2906 Sutton Place, Speeding, Dec. 17
Lucas Blankley, 1266 Road 120, Following too close, Dec. 18
Richard Duran, 3642 SW Oak Parkway, Topeka, Speeding, Dec. 18
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
Lottery
For the latest winning numbers visit www.kslottery.com.
