For the first time, Hamilton High School will be hosting the Dairyland Donkey Basketball event at 7 p.m. on Jan. 26.
If you haven’t heard of it before, Donkey Basketball may sound strange. But the explanation is right in the name: people play basketball while riding donkeys.
The idea for this event came from Tammy Davis, who is the secretary for Hamilton USD 390 schools. As she previously worked in Eureka schools and hosted the event there, she already had a contact, and setting up the event was extremely easy.
“Because I already had a contact with the company that has it out of Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, I just contacted them, and we set up a date. It was very easy,” Davis said.
The contact that Davis was talking about is Dairyland Donkey Ball, and their website is dairylanddonkeyball.com.
The Hamilton School H Club has sponsored this event, and all of the proceeds are going back into the club to help them afford student activities and trips.
“Hamilton is so small that you can’t really have a lot of clubs here, but I would say it’s just a group of students who want to raise money so we have money to do things at Christmas or send kids on field trips,” Davis said.
To sign up as a rider for the event, you must meet a couple of requirements. You have to be at least 16 years old, and you have to be under 225 lbs.
If you would like to sign up as a rider for the event, contact Davis at (620) 678-3651 or tdavis@hamilton390.net.
Advance tickets for the event are $10, and tickets at the door are $13. To buy a ticket for the event in advance, either get one from a Hamilton student or contact the school at (620) 678-3651.
Davis is excited about this event because of how it will bring the community together.
“It’s just a fun thing for families and community members to get together and watch,” Davis said. “There’s going to be some staff and students. We’re hoping to get some community members, and maybe law enforcement in there so it’s a good time.”
