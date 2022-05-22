A recent Flag Day tradition will return to an overpass over Interstate 35 in mid-June.
The Emporia Lions Club plans to wave flags from the Road S bridge from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 14. All are invited to join club members in the event. The local Patriot Guard will provide flags.
More information is available from Gary Post at 316-250-4590.
Flag Day marks the approval of the current flag design by the Continental Congress in 1777. The Lions Club began marking it on a bridge in 2020.
