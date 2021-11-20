Ham supper
On Saturday, November 20, 2021, the Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper featuring Ham, turkey/dressing, calico beans, relishes, sweet potatoes, homemade pie and other desserts, tea and coffee
There will be socially distanced seating, or carry-out. Olpe UMC invites everyone to come out and enjoy an evening of fellowship!
This is a free meal, and donations support the church.
Serving is 5 - 6:30 p.m.
The handicapped accessible church is at 120 W. Listerscheid in Olpe.
Carry out orders are encouraged: Call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers
and Singers event canceled
The Flint Hills Chapter of the Kansas Oldtime Fiddlers, Pickers and Singers event for Sunday, Nov. 21 at the Emporia Senior Center has been canceled.
Red Stocking Breakfast
Kansas Children’s Service League is pleased to be able to hold the annual Red Stocking Breakfast 7:30 10:30 a.m. Dec. 4 at Bruff’s Bar and Grill, 2640 W. 18th Ave. An all-one-can-eat hot breakfast will be served by local celebrities and there will be a silent auction featuring gifts for the holidays.
Tickets are $12 in advance; children 10 and younger eat free. Tickets are at www.kcsl.org/RedStocking through Dec. 3. Support healthy families in Lyon County.
Christmas Parade
The 43rd Annual Community Christmas Parade is 7 p.m. Nov. 30, between 6th and 12th avenues on Commercial Street. Come out and enjoy the fun!
History of Kansas High
Schools Guest Lecture
Come out to Emporia Public Library from 1:30 - 2:30 p.m. Saturday to learn about the history of Kansas high schools with James Kenyon. Kenyon has written the book on closed Kansas high schools and will be sharing his research. The event is free.
Redistricting Town Hall meeting
The Kansas Legislative Research Department’s Redistricting Town Hall will be held from 5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23 in the Veteran’s Hall of Honor at Emporia State University’s Memorial Union.
Those who wish to testify should call the KLRD at 785-296-3181 no later than Monday afternoon. You can also email redistricting@klrd.ks.gov.
Community Thanksgiving meals
The Emporia Church of Christ will host a traditional “community Thanksgiving meal” Thursday, Nov. 25 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 12th and Neosho Street.
“No donations will be asked or expected,” a promotional flier says. Carryout meals are encouraged, as the building will have very limited seating. Meals will not be delivered.
In Chase County, a free Thanksgiving dinner will be offered at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. People can dine in, pick up meals at the curb or have them delivered.
Organizers want to plan ahead for possible crowds, to advance requests are encouraged. Call Kansas Graphics at 620-273-6111.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.