Looking for an event to attend for Valentines Day that also supports your local community? Well, you’re in luck.
Emporia Main Street will be hosting their annual Public Improvement Auction on Feb. 11, which will include catering from Bobby D’s, three auctions, and a Dueling Pianos performance by Hi Fi Productions. They have been hosting the Public Improvement Auction for 16 or 17 years. The event is scheduled for 6 - 9 p.m.
The three auctions include the silent, live and dessert auctions. The silent auction will be posted on the Emporia Main Street’s web site and Facebook page around a week before the event.
“There will be everything from merchandise to experience items. We typically do two of our veteran’s banner spots within the auction,” said Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator for Emporia Main Street.
The dessert auction is something new for the main street auction event. Eventgoers can bid on a variety of homemade, gourmet desserts that, if they win, can go to their table along with their dinner. They will also have a live auction at the event with different kinds of merchandise and experiences available.
Tickets for this even come in a couple different forms. Eventgoers can decide if they want to just attend the show or if they would like to purchase the Bobby D’s dinner as well. Options for the dinner are either smoked chicken or prime rib dinner. Tickets are available now on the Granada website.
“It’s a fun event right before Valentine’s Day weekend,” said Buchholz. “It’s a great event for a couple to go to, or a group of friends, or just an individual who’s interested in seeing the show.”
Choosing ther Granada Theatre as the venue for the auction event was a no-brainer for Emporia Main Street.
“We try and hold it at the Granada because it’s a phenomenal facility, and this year, with the addition of the Dueling Pianos, the Granada was the perfect location for that event,” said Casey Woods, executive director of Emporia Main Street.
Hi Fi Productions is a group based out of Wichita that performs dueling pianos at private events across the Midwest. Members of the Emporia Main Street have heard the group perform before, and thought that this performance would give the community a chance to get involved.
“Crowd members can go up and request songs,” Buchholz said. “It’s a great opportunity to sing along and just get involved with the show.”
According to Hi Fi Productions website, “[They] combine music, comedy and audience participation into a fast-paced and highly entertaining event. Songs are based completely on audience requests giving every show a unique atmosphere. No matter what, it will be a sing-along, laugh-along, clap-along party!”
The funds from this event will go directly back into Emporia Main Street, according to Woods.
“It’s one of our major fundraisers that we have during the year, and those funds are directed by our board of directors and different committees to help develop the community,” Woods said.
Supporting Emporia Main Street is extremely important for many reasons.
“Typically, for every dollar the public invests in us, we get about $70 worth of development back,” Woods said. “That helps support the tax base, helps support jobs, it helps draw people into the area from outside the local community, and keeps us unique.”
To buy tickets for the event, go to the Granada page at www.emporiagranada.com/event/emporia-main-street-auction-dueling-pianos. Make sure to check for the silent auction to be posted on the Emporia Main Street website, emporiamainstreet.com, and on their Facebook page, www.facebook.com/emporiamainstreet.
