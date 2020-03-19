The Sweet Granada has announced it is closed temporarily amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Owner Kim Redeker told The Emporia Gazette in an email that the "difficult decision" was made in order to protect the community.
"This post was from last spring and sums up exactly why we made the difficult decision to temporarily close The Sweet Granada to protect the ones we love most in our community... you," she said. "Each and every one of you has made our small business dreams come true. We care deeply about you and your families and promise we will be here with all your chocolate favorites soon. Please be safe."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.