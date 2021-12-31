Review by Molly Chenault
“Lore Olympus” by Rachel Smythe, Del Rey, 2021, $26.99.
Persephone, young goddess of spring, is new to Olympus. Her mother, Demeter, has raised her in the mortal realm, but after Persephone promises to train as a sacred virgin, she’s allowed to live in the fast-moving, glamorous world of the gods. When her roommate, Artemis, takes her to a party, her entire life changes: she ends up meeting Hades and feels an immediate spark with the charming yet misunderstood ruler of the Underworld. Now Persephone must navigate the confusing politics and relationships that rule Olympus, while also figuring out her own place — and her own power.
This full-color edition of Smythe’s original Eisner-nominated webcomic “Lore Olympus” features a brand-new, exclusive short story, and brings Greek mythology into the modern age in a sharply perceptive and romantic graphic novel.
As a lover of graphic novels and Greek mythology, I found the perfect intersection of both in this beautiful collection by Rachel Smythe. Originally published online as a webtoon, the series was wildly popular. For those who prefer holding a book in their hands, it is finally available. At least, the first 25 “episodes.” I certainly will be reading the rest when they’re available physically.
One of the things that I love about Smythe’s art is the vibrant color coding and stylized characters. It creates a moody atmosphere that does a wonderful job at communicating the characters’ emotions. If you are afraid that the book will just be the same old myths, this is a fresh and modern take. It includes parties, fast cars, and “new phone, who is this?” texts.
Overall, a delightful and refreshing read that’s perfect for a quiet afternoon.
