The Emporia Senior Center is closed due to a confirmed COVID-19 exposure, according to an announcement made Monday morning.
"An Emporia Senior Center employee has tested positive for COVID-19," Executive Director Ian Boyd said in a written release late Monday morning. "The facility will remain closed and all staff is quarantined for the next two weeks."
Boyd said the senior center is tentatively set to reopen on Oct. 12, pending no other positive exposures or symptoms.
