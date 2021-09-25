EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back …
F Emporia Master Teacher Andy Baltenfield who teaches physical education at Village Elementary School.
F Bob and Elaine Karr, for hosting the return of the Orchard Fall Harvest Festival. With cooler weather on the way, I am thinking about crisp fall nights, leaf peeping and fresh cider offered at the festival. Also, bring your competitive streak for miniature golf.
F Emporia Public School’s Brenden Kienholz and Michael Shi, who have been selected as semifinalists for the 67th Annual National Merit Scholarship Program. Benjamin Simons and Elizabeth Miller, who were named Commended Students in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program. Way to go!
F Emporia Middle School’s Abbey Wiggins, who was nominated for the elementary level Kansas Teacher of the Year Award. Wiggins is teaching future generations the importance of science and agriculture. Students are fortunate to have a lifelong learner as a teacher.
F Sunflower Care Homes for building a new assisted living center conveniently located, providing a cozy and modern ambience for our seniors.
F Emporia State cross country runner Jenna Ramsey, who earned MIAA Women’s Cross Country Athlete of the Week, after placing seventh overall at the Southern Stampede in Joplin.
F The City of Emporia, for its crews responding overnight and fixing a main water line break affecting the entire city.
F Pfc. Glenn White for his service to the country.
F The No Coast Film Fest, for helping put Emporia on the map where people can enjoy meeting filmmakers from all over the country and enjoy the best of short films.
F Dynamic Discs Founder and CEO Jeremy Rusco, for donating the Hornet Hills course, where the course opening raised $1,500 for Emporia State University’s food pantry.
F Heather Siebert, for organizing the Food-a-palooza Food Truck Rally for the second year.
Megan Sando
Reporter

