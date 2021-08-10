Good morning! Partly cloudy today with a high of 100 with isolated thunderstorms possible. Tonight partly cloudy with thunderstorms possible, with a low of 78.
Here are our top stories from yesterday:
EPD promotes three to captain
First Friday Art Walk brings community together
Ranch Rodeo kicks off grandstand events
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.