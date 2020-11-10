Drive Thru Pig Roast
The Madison Pacesetters 4-H Club and the Verdigris Valley Foundation will host a Drive Thru Pig Roast on Saturday, November 21 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Madison Sauder Center. The meal includes pulled pork, potato salad, baked beans, roll and chocolate or peanut butter cake. Cost is $10 for 11 years and older and $5 for those under 11.
Pulled pork for $8 a pound may be pre-ordered by calling Ty Gaines at 620 481-6541.
Breanna McBride fundraiser
Due to a countywide mask mandate and mass gathering limitation, a fundraiser for 3-year-old Breanna McBride has been rescheduled for 3 p.m. Nov. 21 at Harry & Lloyds in Americus. Follow the event page on Facebook for more details.
Veterans Day in Chase County
Chase County All Veterans Committee will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony at 1 p.m. today at the Veterans Memorial in Swope Park, Cottonwood Falls. Guest speaker will be Steve Iverson, U.S. Army (Ret.).
Olpe Area Veterans
Memorial dedication
The Olpe Area Veterans Memorial at Olpe Jones Park invites the public to a dedication at 1:30 p.m. today at the park. Col. Robert M. Hicks, USAF (Ret.) will be the guest speaker.
Masks and social distancing are encouraged. Bring your own chairs.
Home of the Brave Celebration
The North Lyon County Veterans Memorial’s 2nd Annual Home of the Brave Celebration will be 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday in Bushong. Chili lunch from 11 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. for $8.
Memorial service set for 1 p.m. led by Pastor Brenda Ulrich of Grace United Methodist Church.
The event features living history displays, music and weapons demonstrations. There is a 50/50 raffle and a veterans flag giveaway. Groundbreaking ceremony for the World War II memorial is 2:30 p.m.
Emporia Area Retired School Personnel meetings canceled
The Emporia Area Retired School Personnel will not meet Dec. 4 as scheduled.
Hope for the Holidays 5K
William Allen White Elementary School is having its 2020 Hope for the Holidays Virtual 5K. Register by Nov. 4 to receive a T-shirt. Youth sizes cost $15 and adult sizes cost $25. Adult XXL will cost an extra $2 and XXXL will be an extra $3.
Complete the 5K anytime between Dec. 1 - 6, take a photo of yourself and post it to social media. Be sure to tag @WilliamAllenWhiteSchool, #EmporiaProud and #2020HopefortheHolidays.
Checks can be made payable to WAW PTO. Call 620-341-2294 for any questions.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
Remembrance ornaments
Recognize your loved one during this holiday season by purchasing a Hand in Hospice “Remembrance Ornament.” With a $20 donation, your loved one will be remembered with a glass angel ornament.
Mail in your check with your name, phone, address, person to recognize and number of ornaments ordered. Form can be mailed to Hand in Hospice, 1201 W. 12th Ave., Emporia, KS 66801 by Dec. 4. Call 620-340-6177 for any questions.
Thanksgiving dinner
St. Anthony’s Church will host its 12th annual community Thanksgiving dinner from 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Nov. 26 at St. Anthony’s Hall in Strong City. The free meal is a full Thanksgiving spread with all the fixings. Come for dine-in, delivery, or curbside pickup. Call 620-273-6111 to let them know if you will be attending, ordering out or getting delivery so the church knows how much to prepare.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
American Legion blood drive
Emporia American Legion Post No. 5 will hold a blood drive from noon - 6 p.m. Nov. 13 at the legion, 2921 W. 12th Ave. To make your life-saving appointment, call Dennis Paul at 620-481-9926, 800-RED-CROSS or visit www.redcrossblood.org and use sponsor code “EmpAmericanLegion.”
American Legion meets
American Legion Post 5, located at 2921 W. 12th Ave., holds membership meetings the fourth Tuesday of each month. For more information, call the Legion at 342-1119.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.