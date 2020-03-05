Emergency responders are en route to a possible injury accident involving a bus and a truck in Olpe Thursday morning.
At 7:46 a.m. dispatch indicated an accident at W. Lake Road and Kansas Street in Olpe.
There's no word yet on the number of patients involved or the extent of the damage to either vehicle.
A Gazette reporter in en route. We will update with more information as it becomes available.
