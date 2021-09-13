Good morning! Sunshine today with a high of 91. Clear skies tonight with a low of 69.
Here are our top stories from the weekend:
EHS cross country girls 5th, boys 12th at home meet
Emporia’s comeback bid falls short in 36-32 loss to Topeka West
Vendors glad to see Great American Market return
The community remembers 9/11
Covering 9/11: Localizing a national tragedy 20 years later
Public invited to celebrate life of Pfc. Glenn White next week
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.