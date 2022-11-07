Winter cat shelter-making event
The Street Cats Club will host a winter cat shelter-making event from noon - 2 p.m. Nov. 13. Eighteen-gallon totes with lids (no clear totes), styrofoam coolers for inside the totes and all-weather duct tape is needed. Volunteers are also needed. Contact SCC at info@streetcatsclub.org or call 620-366-1215.
The Emporia High School Theatre troupe will present a Princess Tea Party featuring Belle and her friends at 10 a.m. Nov. 19, at the high school.
Cost is $5 per person at the door or $15 for families of three or more. Have fun with tea, desserts, crafts and pictures with some of your favorite royal characters.
Quilts of Gratitude presentation
The 2022 Quilts of Gratitude presentation is 1 p.m. Nov. 13 at the Anderson Building on the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
The quilts are currently on display at the Emporia Public Library through Nov. 9.
The annual Harvest Supper for the Bethel community will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12 at the School House. Each family is asked to bring a covered dish, a dessert and table service. The Pep & Progress Community Unit will provide the turkey, dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, and drinks.
The First Congregational Church Baby Closet, 326 W. 12th Ave., is open every Tuesday from 10 a.m. - noon and Thursday from 3 - 6 p.m.
The closet serve ages infant - 5 years old. Items are free and may include the following as supplies permit: diapers, wipes, 5 clothing articles, five food items, two miscellaneous items, one large item and two essential pantry items. Donations will be accepted. Call 620-342-6854 if you have questions.
Biscuits and Gravy breakfast
Knights of Columbus Leo Council No. 727 will hold a biscuits and gravy breakfast at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church’s Parish Hall from 7:30 - 10 a.m. Sunday Nov. 13. Cost is a free will donation.
Neosho Rapids PTO is hosting its Election Night Drive-Thru BBQ meal at the Neosho Rapids Elementary School from 5 - 7 p.m. Nov. 8. Menu includes pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans and dessert. Just pull up to the school and they will do the rest.
Free will donations will benefit the Neosho Rapids PTO.
150th anniversary celebration
Sardis Congregational Church, located at Road 140 and Road J, will celebrate its 150th anniversary from 11 a.m. - noon Nov. 13. Everyone who was, or is currently, a member are invited to come and be part of this special service. Music and refreshments will follow.
Salvation Army Christmas sign-up
The Salvation Army of Emporia will open sign-ups for its Christmas distribution list from 9:30 a.m. - 2 p.m. Nov. 1 - 11, at 327 Constitution St. Applicants must bring a picture ID, proof of Lyon County residency, proof of household income, proof of all persons living in the home such as birth certificates and school enrollment. or questions call the Salvation Army at 620-342-3093.
A number of blood drives are happening in the Emporia area.
Nov. 10 – Olpe High School in the Gym from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Nov. 16 - Hartford High School at the Hartford Community Building from 9:30 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.
