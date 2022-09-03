Honor Flight fundraiser
The next big fundraiser for the USD 252 Honor Flight program is 5 - 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at the Olpe High School Homecoming football game against Osage City.
For a suggested donation of $8, you receive a pulled pork sandwich, chips, dessert and pop or water. All proceeds benefit the program.
Family Fun Fall Festival
Emporia Christian School, 1325 C of E Dr., is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a Family Fun Fall Festival from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, at the school.
All community members are invited. There will be a ribbon cutting, carnival games, food, inflatables and vendors. This is a fundraiser for various school needs. For additional information contact the school at 620-342-5353.
EHS Kids Theatre Workshop
The Emporia High School Kids Theatre Workshop is set for Saturday, Sept. 17, and children ages 4 - 11 are invited to attend.
The cost to attend is $25, which includes four workshops, a T-shirt, snack and theatre games. Families can register online at https://bit.ly/3RoDr6q by Sept. 12.
Baby Closet
The First Congregational Church Baby Closet will have new hours in the month of September. The new hours are 10 a.m. - noon every Tuesday and 3 - 6 p.m. every Thursday.
Penny Supper
The Hartford United Methodist Women will hold a Penny Supper on Saturday, Sept. 3. Serving begins at 5 p.m. Drive-thru pickup is also available.
Some menu items include ham loaf, chicken pie, pork cutlet, a variety of salads and vegetables, homemade rolls and cornbread, cake, homemade pie, homemade ice cream, and coffee or tea.
Join in good food and fellowship.
Divorce Care
Starting Sunday, Aug. 21, the New Life Christian Church of Emporia, 1505 Road 175, will offer Divorce Care from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
This is a 13-week program for those dealing with divorce or separation and can be joined at any time. For questions, call 620-342-1144.
Widowed Person Service
WPS will meet on Tuesday, Sept. 6 at Shanghai restaurant in Emporia.
Widowed Person Service meets on the first Tuesday and the third Thursday of each month from late March to early October and provides a supportive group of individuals that have lost a spouse and have faced the challenges and decisions of the day-to-day aspects of living without their spouse. They gather at 5 p.m. and start ordering at 5:30 p.m. Any widower is invited to attend our evening dinners.
Clothes Closet and
Household Hut open
The Clothes Closet and Household Hut at the First Christian Church, 202 E. 12th Ave., is open from 3 - 6 p.m. Fridays and 9 a.m. - noon Saturdays.
Through the rest of August, there will be a “buy one, get one free” sale in the Clothes Closet.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will hold their 2022 reorganization meeting and election of officers at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, in the conference room of the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St.
SHCS 49th annual Mexican Supper
Sacred Heart Catholic School is hosting its annual Mexican Supper Friday, Oct. 7 from 4:30 - 7 p.m. at the Sacred Heart Parish Hall, 106 Exchange St. The event is drive-thru only. Suggested donation is $12 per ticket in advance, $13 at the door. Each ticket purchases two tacos (soft or fried), rice, chips & fresh salsa, and a fresh baked dessert. Tickets can be purchased online at shsemporia.org/mexican-supper, or by visiting Sacred Heart Church office at 27 Cottonwood St.
Parkinson’s Disease support group
A support group for those with Parkinson’s disease meets every third Thursday at 10:30 a.m., at St. Marks Lutheran Church, 1508 W. 12th Ave. Additional information: 620-392-8568.
Pantry drive
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is holding a pantry drive to benefit the Salvation Army Sept 5 - 16. Items such as cereals, pasta sauce, baking items, helper meals, jellies and jams, canned fruits, condiments, peanut butter and side dishes can be delivered to the hospital’s snack bar, at entrance F.
