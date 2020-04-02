The Emporia Fire Department has initiated a ban on burning within the City of Emporia until further notice beginning Thursday.
The decision was announced followed a requested moratorium from the Kansas Department of Health & Environment on open burning in the state.
"The smoke produced can exacerbate existing respiratory illness such as COVID-19," according to a written release from the fire department. "In addition, emergency response personnel should be conserved to assist with pandemic situations."
Please direct all questions to the Emporia Fire Department at 620-343-4230.
