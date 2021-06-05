Gary and Donna Robinson of Reading are celebrating 60 years of marriage.
Donna Rathke and Gary Robinson were married June 18, 1961 at the Miller United Methodist Church in Miller. They have farmed in the Miller area their entire lives and enjoy volunteering for the church and community.
The couple has three children: Janet and Mark Harrouff of Emporia; Diane and Don Mashburn of Vero Beach, Fla.; and Mark and Nancy Robinson of Admire.
They have six grandchildren: Amanda (Jeremiah) Storrer, Amber (Asher) Delmott, Rachel (Adric) Kasprzak, Hannah Robinson, Sarah (Mark) Hanks, and Joseph Robinson. They also have five great-grandchildren: Emily, Kayla and Ethan Storrer, and Lily and Chloe Delmott.
A reception will be held from 1 - 4 p.m. Saturday, June 12 at the Miller United Methodist Church. The couple requests no gifts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.