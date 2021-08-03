Latin Legends Old Timers Games
The Inaugural Latin Legends Old Timers Games is 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28 at Santa Fe Park, West Street and South Avenue.
The event features Gene Chavez and his train museum, Rod Martinez of California signing his books, and two new inductees into Emporia’s Hall of Fame. The Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow will sell homemade food and provide entertainment. Bring your canopies.
Volunteers needed
The Newman Regional Health Auxiliary is seeking more volunteers for its Gift Shoppe and Snack Bar at the hospital. Proceeds go toward local health care scholarships.
Contact Deborah Storrer, volunteer coordinator, for more information: 620-343-6800 ext. 22525 or dstorrer@newmanrh.org.
Lyon County Republicans meet
The Lyon County Republicans will meet at 7 p.m. Aug. 10 at the Lyon County Courthouse Annex, 402 Commercial St. The guest speaker will be Charles Cherry from Clay County sharing information about voter integrity.
Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club
The Emporia Duplicate Bridge Club has resumed regular meetings Monday afternoons and Tuesday evenings. The club is open to players of all skill levels who have received their COVID-19 vaccinations. For additional information, contact Marie Icenhower at 342-2142.
FUMC garage sale
First United Methodist Church will hold its annual garage sale 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. Aug. 6 and 8 a.m. - noon Aug. 7 at the church, 823 Merchant St. Furniture, kitchen items, clothing, accessories, holiday decorations, luggage, fabric, books, collectibles, kids’ toys, office supplies and everything you can imagine will be for sale. The event is sponsored by First United Methodist Women and proceeds go to both local and regional missions.
First Friday Art Walk
The August Emporia First Friday Art Walk is 5 - 9 p.m. in downtown Emporia. Passports can be picked up at each featured venue the day of the Art Walk. Get your passport signed to enter into a prize drawing. Venues offer discounts to passport holders.
For more information and a list of presenting venues and artists, visit emporiafirstfriday.com.
Bob Jovi and Cars Tribute
The Granada Theatre will host Bob Jovi and Just What I Needed at 8 p.m. Saturday. The concert is a tribute to Bon Jovi and The Cars. For more information, visit www.emporiagranada.com or call 620-342-3342.
Front Porch Jams for USD 252 Honor Flight
A Front Porch Jam benefiting the USD 252 Honor Flight program is set for 7 p.m. Saturday at 650 Road K7, Olpe. Admission is free but donations are accepted to benefit the honor flight program. Musicians include Mike and Patt Bray, Melanie Dicks-Pritchard, Bary Williams, Jesse Cole, Mark Summey and Jeanna Scheve.
