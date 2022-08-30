An idea inspired by William Allen White soon could be at one of the entrances to Emporia.
“We’re looking at the possibility of making a redbud tree planting around the east entrance, coming into Emporia,” said Gary Post, chair of the Emporia Lions Club Red Bud campaign.
The Lions will have plenty of trees to give away for planting on Wednesday, Sept. 14, as a tradition dating back more than 80 years is renewed.
“The Lions started it in 1939 — the first time they gave out trees,” Post said Sunday. A three-year giveaway was interrupted by World War II, then resumed for a few years around 1950.
After spurts of tree-giving to mark the club’s 50th and 75th anniversaries, the Lions decided to go red for their centennial over the last few years.
“We gave out 750 trees two years ago, with the help of 4-Hers,” Post recalled. “They were gone in 40 minutes.”
This year, the Lions will offer about 500 container-grown trees during the Emporia Farmers Market night. Post explained the number is lower because they’re concerned about “flooding the market.”
But why redbuds? Post said that goes back to an editorial by the Whites in The Gazette.
“In the middle of the depression, it said they have all the cherry blossoms in Washington, D.C. Why don’t we all plant redbud trees in every yard in Emporia?” Post said.
Like most trees, it took some time for the “Redbud Capital” idea to take root. But the Lions decided to take it on in the late 1930s, and it’s grown from there.
“With this group of trees, that will be 12,500 trees,” Post said — roughly one for every two Emporians.
But if you’ve been waiting for years to claim a tree, Post advises this could be your last opportunity for a while.
“We won’t do this for probably eight to 10 years. It’s been hit-or-miss,” Post said.
The Emporia Parks Department already is asking for several trees. Whether they wind up in a display along Interstate 35 or U.S. 50 will be up to the City Commission.
The Lions’ giveaway comes about five months after Arbor Day, on advice from the Kansas Forestry Service. The container grown trees were not available in the spring.
Post said the trees can be kept in a bucket with several inches of water through winter, if you’d prefer to plant them next spring.
“I ended up with one of them in my front yard and one of them in my back yard,” Post said. “They’re both doing very well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.