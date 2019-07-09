Gallery
The face of farming may find itself changing in coming years.
Randy Bilbeisi enjoyed his first visit to the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve in the 1990s.
Drew Baker wanted to do something for the Garate family after the passing of their son, Ace, in May.
Summer activities just got whole lot sweeter.
Hayden Miller was killed after an accident involving a vehicle Monday morning.
Bruce Bergstrom had joked to his wife, Millie, about entering a photo into a contest after the couple had gone on a trip through Colorado, Utah, Arizona and New Mexico last fall.
Rich Porter of the Reading-based Porter Cattle Company shared the history of his farm and answered questions about the operation during Saturday’s Prairie Talk at Pioneer Bluffs in Matfield Green.
It was a cowboy-style Independence Day celebration at the Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve outside of Strong City on Saturday.
Kansas Free for Arts hosted the second event in its summer concert series on Saturday evening with a block party featuring live music by Dirtfoot.
GARNETT — The Emporia Post 5 A Legion baseball team was swept in its final doubleheader of the regular season, 15-4 and 10-0, Monday night by the Muddogs.
It certainly hasn’t seemed like the halfway point of the Major League Baseball season should be upon us.
Hunter Groh has been in a hitting slump as of late for the Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team.
John Pringle had some nerves, but still kept his confidence when he entered the batter’s box in the bottom of the seventh inning of the Emporia Post 5 A Legion baseball team’s nightcap with Ottawa Monday night at Soden’s Grove.
Though it had been spoken of earlier in the 2019 season, the MIAA officially issued a release on Monday announcing its two newest arrivals — Newman University and Rogers State.
The Legislature’s Special Committee on Judiciary will spend at least two days this summer and fall taking a close look at Kansas Supreme Court decisions on two recent high-profile cases: one that officially declared there is a constitutional right to abortion in Kansas, another which held un…
DURHAM, Kan. (AP) — The owners of a tiny central Kansas cafe whose Mennonite-style cooking had a large following are looking for someone else to reopen the business after it suffered extensive damage in Fourth of July flash flooding.
